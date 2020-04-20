11,000,000 Brits Expected to Sign Up to Furlough Scheme Today

THE UK government’s furlough scheme that pays workers a reduced wage to safeguard their jobs opens for application today.

Businesses will be able to claim towards staff wages through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

-- Advertisement --

However, business leaders have warned that if payments are not made soon, it would ‘exacerbate the cash crisis’ many companies are facing and could lead to ‘catastrophic’ unemployment levels.

It has been predicted that 11 million people in Britain will be furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rishi Sunak announced that the scheme will be extended and will be paying up until the end of June.

Under the furlough scheme, employers can go online to claim cash grants worth up to 80 per cent of wages, capped at £2,500 a month per month.

In a statement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our unprecedented job retention scheme will protect millions of jobs across the country and is now up and running.

“It’s vital that our economy gets up and running again as soon as it’s safe – and this scheme will allow that to happen.”



