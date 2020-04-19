Young woman seriously injured after plummeting from burning fourth floor apartment in Spain’s Mallorca

A YOUNG woman suffered extensive injuries after plunging from her burning fourth floor apartment in Palma onto a car on Sunday morning.

Police officers found the 26-year-old alive, but seriously hurt.

According to some press reports the fire looked to have started in a room in the flat on Calle Angel Guimera where the 26-year-old had lit candles.

Most of the building’s occupants were at home when the fire broke out due to the lockdown and several suffered from smoke inhalation, including the woman’s parents.

Firefighters had to evacuate everyone from the building and within hours had put out the flames.