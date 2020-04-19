Worldwide viral experts try to get to the bottom of theories as to where the Coronavirus began, citing the U.S and China, and for what reason

RECENT news reports have left readers shaken up about the Covid-19 investigation, highlighting the risk posed by the work that the laboratory in Wuhan was developing on bat coronaviruses. Certain reports maintain that there is no evidence that the virus that was designed by humans, since it comes from animals, but that does not mean that it has not come from that laboratory. At the same time, a US news network maintains that “patient-zero” of the coronavirus was an employee of that laboratory.

Unfortunately, today we have more unknowns than certainties regarding Covid-19, named after the WHO and originally named 2019-nCOV by the Chinese. The first question remains in its origin. It was assured that it came from an animal, but this data has never been confirmed, and the theory that it is a pathogen manipulated on the one that the Chinese were investigating, since the beginning of the year 2000, in the Wuhan Institute Virology (WIV) laboratory.

It was precisely the French scientist and Nobel Prize winner Luc Montagnier, co-discoverer of the AIDS virus (HIV), who sparked controversy when he affirmed that the new coronavirus is the result of an accident inside that Wuhan lab.

As evidence, Montagnier cited the presence in his genetic sequence of elements of HIV and even of the “malaria virus,” as he argued in an interview on the Frequence-medicale and Pourquoi-docteur websites, reasons that explain good behaviour in the fight against the pathogen of drugs commonly used against malaria or AIDS, such as chloroquine and liponavir and ritonavir.

The reality is that Covid-19 was initially said to be a common influenza virus, due to its form of transmission, but subsequent analysis of its structure has shown, according to these hypotheses, that it is a new SARS generation with genetic material of HIV and the influenza virus, which develops the already known symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, severe cough, pneumonia, and in the most severe cases kidney, coronary, dermatological and liver involvement.

Even today, the exact incubation period, initially calculated at two weeks, remains unclear, although some sources extend it by at least one more week, and others up to 30 days.

The Covid-19 itself does not run or fly, of course, but it can be transmitted at a greater distance than that of the common flu, so that each infected person can spread it to four or five others, or even more, with one effectiveness of 83 per cent of infections, and an even higher case fatality.





Another unknown is to know how China, where originally there were thousands of infected each day, has been able to eradicate it in a record time of three months, with the disease currently stabilised at zero cases, with 4,632 official deaths. Just by closing the city? Some experts wonder if a retroviral or even a vaccine that they would be working on simultaneously in the aforementioned NBS-P4 laboratory, whose activity consisted in manipulating pathogens to identify possible retrovirals and vaccines, has already been applied there.

CDC is the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), an agency of the United States Department of Health, specialising in the development and application of disease prevention and control as well as environmental health.

The US government has invested $100 billion, from September 11, 2011 to October 2015, in biological programmes. And it estimates that the United States has about 13,000 life science scientists working in the biological industry.

With all of the above, it would be important for someone from the WHO to specifically clarify which research programmes were focused on those facilities in the months of November / December 2019, when it presumably emerged the new virus in the Chinese city.