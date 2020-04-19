WATCH SAMARITAN’S TEARS OF SURPRISE: Emotional Spanish cabbie in floods of tears upon receiving reward from hospital staff

An emotional Spanish taxi-driver was moved to tears today after being surprised with a lump-sum cash reward and a standing ovation from staff at a Madrid hospital, to thank him for ferrying Covid-19 patients to and from the hospital – free of charge.

Expecting to take a patient home, the cab driver arrived at the hospital and was completely taken by surprise by the applauding health professionals who wanted to reward him for his dedication, hard work and free cab service for those in need during the crisis. The unnamed driver became “very emotional and he just couldn’t stop crying,” according to the hospital staff, when presented with an envelope full of cash and a dedication.

The Twitter post from The Spanish Taxi Union, showing the unnamed driver’s emotional response, had many viewers in tears at such a wonderful gesture.

"Es una sorpresa que le hemos dado a un taxista que lleva a pacientes sin cobrar al hospital.Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria.Le hemos llamado para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado y ha sido muy emocionante. No paraba de llorar."

Gracias a el y a ellos. pic.twitter.com/CcXX1BVfko — #ElTaxiUnido (@eltaxiunido) April 18, 2020



