WATCH: One on three Covid-19 patients beat the virus on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ONE in three of Almeria’s Covid-19 patients have now beaten the virus.

The latest Junta de Andalucia Health and Families department figures show that another 14 people have been added to the province’s list of coronavirus infections since Saturday, pushing up the total to 458.

There has also been another death. In all 42 people in Almeria have lost their lives to the illness.

The good news is that 21 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, the number rising from 126 yesterday to 147 today.

Primera alta de UCI Covid-19 No podemos dejar que pase el día sin compartir este momento tan especial desde el Hospital de Poniente. Esta tarde se ha producido la primera alta de UCI por Covid-19 tras más de dos semanas bastante complicadas. Nuestra enhorabuena y apoyo para Faustino M. 🏻💗💗 Consejería de Salud y Familias Juan De La Cruz Belmonte Mena

Zveřejnil(a) Agencia Pública Sanitaria Poniente dne Pátek 17. dubna 2020

In all 190 people suffering from Covid-19 have needed hospitalisation and 36 have ended up in intensive care.