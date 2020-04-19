WATCH: Call for calm as first coronavirus case confirmed in town home to many British expats in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE mayor of Turre has revealed that a Turre resident has tested positive for coronavirus and has called on residents to remain calm and not listen to unfounded rumours.

Speaking in English in a video posted on social media, Martin Morales explained the infected person has been hospitalised, adding that it was likely “the contagion occurred in the same hospital a few days earlier.”

The confirmation of the municipality’s first Covid-19 infection has meant that three homes in the town have been quarantined in accordance with medical protocols, putting the total number in isolation at five.

The mayor stressed that just because the homes have been isolated does not mean the occupants have tested positive for the virus.

He told residents they should keep calm, explaining the Local Police and Guardia Civil are “supervising the situation” and Civil Protection is ensuring the occupants have everything they need so they do not have to go out.

He appealed to residents “not to believe or forward misleading information” and to go out as little as possible.



