Tourist Area of Orihuela Costa in Spain´s Costa Blanca Gets Refuse Makeover

THE tourist area of the Orihuela Costa in Spain´s Costa Blanca is getting a refuse makeover with a new set of rear-loading waste containers to replace units that were well past their sell-by date.
Local residents have voiced their concern over the poor quality containers, and now Campoamor, Villamartín, Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca already have the replacement garbage collection units.
The rest of the 250 containers for the Orihuela Costa area will be distributed over the next few days.
Orihuela´s Street Cleaning and Refuse Disposal councillor, Dámaso Aparicio, said that a thousand containers had been bought for the whole of the municipality at a cost of 200,000 euros.
“We have responded to what the residents have told us about the old units that were in a bad state”, the councillor added.