Spanish Hoteliers from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca not happy as over 100,000 “unscreened” passengers a week allowed into UK airports

Holidaymakers from the UK booking hotels now for late June this year may not be welcome by Spanish hotels as it was revealed that a vast number of travellers into the UK are not screened or checked at all for the coronavirus.

Already recovering from the news that no recovery of the Travel and Tourism Industry will begin until the end of the year, hoteliers are extremely worried that “unscreened” holidaymakers could easily start another wave of Spain’s coronavirus epidemic.

Over 100,000 people still fly into the UK each day and just walk through to the exit doors with no screening for coronavirus, according to the health secretary.

Matt Hancock said the equivalent of 100,000 travellers land per week, including from hotspot nations such as China, Italy and the United States. The government has not imposed any health checks or quarantine periods for people coming into the country.

In contrast, the US banned all travellers from Europe, and New Zealand enforced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering.

It is understood that the Spanish health ministry is looking to purchase thermal imaging devices so that when the infix of holidaymakers starts again ALL passengers flying into Spanish airports will get checked.



