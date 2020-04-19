Spain’s Costa Del Sol shows promising signs of Covid-19 recovery

Spain’s Costa Del Sol is continuing to show promising signs of coronavirus (Covid-19) recoveries, according to the local health authorities.

Thirty-four more people have recovered completely from the disease today, taking the total number of people who have fought Covid-19 with success to 869. What’s more, there have been no new cases of people taken into intensive care units (ICU) in the last 24 hours. So, the number of people recovering in ICU remains the same as Saturday (158).

However, 59 more people have become infected with the disease across Malaga in the last 24 hours, compared to 43 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected to date in the province to 2,531. Malaga also registered five more Covid-19 fatalities, bringing the total number of those who have died from the disease to 223.

Despite the new Covid-19 cases and deaths, they are at a much slower and reduced rate than previous days and weeks. This demonstrates that the province has finally got the disease under control, according to the authorities.