Seven-year-old boy loses his mum and grandmother to COVID-19 as his dad fights for life in hospital

A little boy who lost his mother and grandmother to coronavirus within four days of each other is also waiting for his father to leave hospital.

NHS employee Julianne Cadby, 49, died at home on Wednesday after contracting Covid-19, just four days after her 84-year-old mother, Joan, passed away fighting the same virus.

Her son Evan, 7, is being looked after by other family members, but his father, Chris, 43, remains in hospital as he battles coronavirus in a critical condition.

-- Advertisement --

Friends are rallying around to help the little boy and father, who are from Cardiff, South Wales, and have so far raised almost £25,000 on a JustGiving page.

“Myself and all of Julianne’s friends from school would like to help this family as much as we can, and ask you to please dig as deep as your pockets will allow for this lovely family who have endured the worst possible loss. To Julianne and Chris’s families and friends, we send our deepest condolences and pray for you at this sad time. Julianne and Joan — fly high ladies and rest peacefully in the knowledge your boys will be taken care of.”

Julianne, from Cardiff, was a business manager for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board’s specialist child and adolescent mental health services.

She had worked in the specialist service for more than 16 years, but had been with the health board for 30 years, first starting as a medical secretary across a range of departments.

A statement from the health board said: “It is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Julianne Cadby has passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.





“Julianne was a much-loved member of our team, she was extremely warm and caring and would always make time to help and support her colleagues.

“Her dedication shone through, playing a central role in all that we do in the service and her focus was always on ensuring we are delivering the best service we can for children and young people.”