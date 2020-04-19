Prostitute claims she’s ‘an essential service like doctors and nurses’ for up to 40 men a day

Kirie Redfield is ignoring government advice on social distancing and advice from the escort website she advertises on and is carrying on with sex work despite the pandemic.

A WOMAN who describes herself as “an escort and porn star” says that having sex with up to 40 men a day in the back of her camper van is an “essential service.”

Kirie Redfield advertises unprotected sex at £30 for 15 minutes on an adult website.

-- Advertisement --

She says she’s not concerned about social distancing rules because, she says: “I’m in a job I need to do, like doctors or nurses.”

She claimed not to be bothered about the dangers of being intimate with several different men in a day, saying: “It’s all safe, don’t worry,” adding: “People want to meet me, you don’t get to meet a ­proper porn star every day.”

Asked whether she would carry on driving around the country having sex with strangers she said: “I might do, it depends if I can be bothered when I wake up.”

Speaking about how many ­clients she had seen that day she said: “I always say never enough. Even if I have 40 it’s not enough.”

The adult website Kirie uses to advertise her services advises its users to obey the ­lockdown rules.





It states: “It is illegal to meet anyone with whom you do not share a household, so we have removed the facility to ­arrange a meeting with any advertiser and would strongly encourage you to stay at home, where possible.”

But Kirie has added a ­mobile number to her listing so punters can get in touch.

Married Kirie runs her own limited company and pays tax on what she earns – even ­sending her books to her accountant to make sure it is correct.

Kirie is married to a man who doesn’t work in the sex industry.

“He’s not in that world at all, he’s a music composer for video games,” she said.

“People in my line of work don’t want to get husbands to cheat on their wives, but the way I see it, it’s up to the men what they choose to do.”

Estranged from her own family, she says her handful of friends are also aware of her trade.

Kirie explained: “I keep myself to myself so I don’t talk to many people.

“It’s not that I’m ashamed, I’m not doing anything wrong.”

South Yorkshire Police say they have a form on their website for people to report anything outside the government rules on ­coronavirus distancing.

Supt Paul McCurry said: “On the whole, we are seeing that the majority of communities in South Yorkshire are following the new guidelines.

“However, where people disregard the measures, there are new police powers ­available to us and our officers will move to enforcing them.”