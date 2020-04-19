Prince Harry says coronavirus is not as bad as the media makes out

Prince Harry has claimed that ‘things’ amid the UK coronavirus crisis are better than the media is leading the public to believe.

THE Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan and son Archie, made the comments during a Declassified podcast, which documents military stories.

Discussing the incredible £25,000,000 raised for NHS charities by Captain Tom Moore, 99, Harry said he was ‘incredibly proud’ to see what individuals across the UK have been doing, calling it ‘the very best of the human spirit.’

He continued: ‘It’s also proving that I think things are better than we’re led to believe through certain corners of the media. It can be very worrying when you’re sitting there and the only information you are getting is from certain news channels, but then if you are out and about or you are on the right platforms, you can really sense this human spirit coming to the forefront.’

At least 15,464 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK, with the number believed to be much higher in reality. The government has faced mounting criticism over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus tests for frontline health care workers.