New infection number down on Spain’s Balearic Islands down

THE number of new coronavirus infections in the Balearic Islands is way down on yesterday’s figure.

The Health Ministry reported today Sunday that another 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, compared with 80 new cases on Saturday.

Total contagions on the archipelago stand at 1,773.

The death tally is now 155 following confirmations that seven more patients have lost their fight against the virus.

Balearic Infectious Diseases Management Committee spokesman Javier Arranz clarified that the seven deaths did not all occur in one day, but that the confirmations of the information had been outstanding in several of the cases.

The other side to the latest coronavirus story on the archipelago is the statistics for recoveries.

Since Saturday a further 35 people have beaten the illness, making the islands’ recovery total 993, or well over half the infection total.





Compared to other regions of Spain the incidence of coronavirus in the Balearics is relatively low, at 41.76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks. Only the Canary Islands, Murcia and Andalucia have lower rates, at 19.74, 27.38 and 34.51 per 100,000 respectively.

The average for Spain is 138.61 cases.