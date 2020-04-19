Johnny Depp celebrates his move to Instagram by recording the John Lennon anthem ‘Isolation’ with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, in support of those suffering in Coronavirus lockdown

JOHNNY DEPP’S arrival on Instagram has won him three million followers in just two days. This adulation is not only for the success created during his already well-known career, but also for the effect that his message of hope has had in the midst of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

The American actor and producer started on Instagram on April 16 and has already revolutionised networks. And that is in his usual way of causing a sensation with his first post. “Hello everyone … filming something for you right now. Give me a minute,” he said flipantly. A text accompanied by a photograph of Depp in a gloomy cave-like sitting at a table littered with candles.

In the actor’s second post, made the same day, the American clarified the mystery of his first image: “Go to my biography.”

In the biography is where the surprise was released, the actor has made a version of ‘Isolation,’ one of the most recognised songs by John Lennon, along with music producer and guitar legend Jeff Beck. “Sent with love for Jeff Beck and me,” said the actor in his latest publication: a video with the lyrics of his adaptation.

The song and accompanying video portray an emotional message in the form of music that speaks of isolation and hope at a time when a pandemic ravages the entire world and forces citizens from all parts of the planet to confine themselves to their homes.