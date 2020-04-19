Holiday Area of Costa Blanca South in Spain Reports Just One New Covid-19 Case

JUST one new case of Covid-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours in the holiday area of Costa Blanca South in Spain.

The good news came this Sunday (April 19) in the latest update from the Valencian Health Ministry, where no further deaths were recorded since Saturday.

The death toll remains at 52 in the Vega Baja region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest Covid-19 case is within the Torrevieja health department area, whilst the equivalent area in Orihuela had no new reports.

There are a total of 476 active cases across the Vega Baja, with 356 in Torrevieja, and 120 in Orihuela.

Forty-two people have died in the Torrevieja area, whilst 10 patients have passed away in the Orihuela health district.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.





The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.