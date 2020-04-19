Fans of Philip Schofield in Barcelona Spain send good luck messages as he moves out of his home into a London flat

Phillip Schofield’s fans in Barcelona Spain are “happy for him” as he moves out of £2million family home and into a London flat after coming out as gay.

The This Morning star, 58, shared a large £2million pad in Oxfordshire with his wife of 27 years Steph and daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24. It is understood that Phillip now lives in a central London apartment with views of the Shard as he continues commuting to ITV’s studios in White City.

A source said: “There has been talk for weeks that Phillip isn’t living with Steph any more, that he had moved out for good and had a new home. He has a place in central London.

“It’s not as big but it’s the beginning of a new life for him”.

It is widely believed that Phillip knew he was gay when he married Steph. He said: “Whatever was ‘there’ I thought, ‘OK, whatever this is, you stay back because I am happy’.”

Loyal wife Steph said: “We have had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage, It very much also seems as though their marriage could well be over.”





Philip has many loyal fans in Spain who avidly watch him on the This Morning Show he presents with co-star Holly Willoughby. It was in Barcelona 2017 where he met some British Ex-Pats and locals as he was spotted sampling the wines from around Spain with his wife. He went on to a local restaurant followed by a walk around the city.