EUROPE is marked plague capital of the world as COVID-19 kills 100,000 victims

The Worldwide coronavirus death toll has risen to 160,000 today, with more than two million cases declared across the globe, however 100,000 of these victims are from Europe.

The virus, which emerged in China in November, has now been registered in 193 countries and have taken the lives of 160,685 people.

More than 100,000 of this total have passed away in Europe alone, according to a macabre tally by Johns Hopkins University.

With most countries only testing for those with severe cases, this does not give a true reflection to how many people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or those that have passed away outside of hospital.

Italy is the second most affected country, with 23,227 reported deaths and 175,925 confirmed infections.

But the nation yesterday reported its lowest daily increase in coronavirus deaths since April 12, with 482 confirmed to have passed away due to the virus.

The number of new cases identified also fell to give a rise of 3,491, bringing the total to 175,925.

The number of people in intensive care dropped by 79 to 2,733. Almost half this number are in Lombardy, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak.





Spain has recorded some 20,453 fatalities and 195,944 confirmed infections, as France reported 19,323 deaths and 151,793 infections.

The UK is the fifth most affected nation, with a further 596 coronavirus deaths announced today in the country’s lowest daily rise for two weeks.

The new figures bring the death toll to 16,060, with the number of cases having jumped 5,850 to 120,067.