After America has only been in lockdown for less than a month people are risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, ‘Open Fuddruckers!’

Fuddruckers is a popular American food chain that claims to make the Worlds’ Greatest Hamburger and the customers miss it, very badly it seems as they have reportedly been seen banging on the doors screaming ‘Open Fuddruckers!’

American comedians and chat show hosts have been quick to comment on the so-called “Covidiots” by reminding everyone with the story of Anne Frank, Anne Frank was a Jewish teenager who went into hiding for two years during the Holocaust, journaling her experiences in the renowned work ‘The Diary of Anne Frank.’

Tweeted responses

“The same people who were like ‘I’ll be a warlord in the apocalypse’ can’t even deal with being by themselves for a month,” @wandrin_ghost wrote.

Some commenters, however, defended the burger chain.

“To be fair, Fuddruckers burgers are amazing,” @MatthewZelman tweeted.

Other fans called Oswalt out for being “elitist.”



