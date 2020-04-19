Covid-19 patient discharges outweigh new infections on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community has registered 248 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, though the Regional Ministry of Health has stressed there have been more hospital discharges.

THERE have also been 43 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,042.

Of the overall 10,117 recorded in the region, 4,769 remain active, which represents 47.3 per cent of the total.

-- Advertisement --

Of the new cases, 160 are in the Valencia Province, 32 in Alicante and 56 in Castellon.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló today confirmed of the 43 new deaths, 12 of them occurred in elderly residences, and the majority, 25, in the Valencia Province.

But together with Minister of Justice, Grabiela Bravo, at today’s Covid-19 update, Barceló stressed the number of patients cured now stands at 4,306, with 282 new discharges since yesterday: 130 in Alicante, 129 in Valencia and 23 in Castellon.

Today, the total number of admissions has increased by 50 patients to 1,095, but this is 78 less than yesterday.

Of these, 238 remain in the ICU.





There have also been 62 discharges of health professionals, but 27 new infections recorded. Of these, 16 are in Valencia, five in Alicante and six in Castellon.

A widening of tests being carried out has seen more than 36,000 people confirmed negative.