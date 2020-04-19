Spain’s Costa del Sol animal lover was left in tears when he found heartbreaking note tucked into a dog’s collar

THE note was written on a piece of wet paper attached to the terrified dog’s collar with an elastic band. It left Lionel Hopkins of Malaga in tears after he made the discovery during a trip to get some groceries.

A man who came across an adorable dog running loose says he “broke down in tears” when he discovered the reason that the Poodle-Golden Retriever cross was wandering around on its own.

Lionel Hopkins was on his way to pick up some essential groceries when he heard car horns, looked round to see what the fuss was about, and saw the terrified pup sprinting across the road on his own in Malaga, Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --

He realised that there was a note attached to the dog’s collar, a piece of wet paper attached to the collar with an elastic band.

Lionel carefully removed it, while holding on to the frightened dog’s ‘sticky knots of fur.’ He hoped the note might provide the dog’s owner’s contact details or an address.

But instead, he found a heartbreaking message. It read: “Woof! Hi! My name is Siggy and I’m the most loving and attentive doggy you’ll ever see.

“My master is very sorry he had to leave me here with you, but he just can’t look after me any more. I am very sorry about that as I’m sure he is too.

“Please take me into your home. Please let me be part of your family. Please love me.





“I am a goldendoodle, I am five years old this year and I have not been neutered. I am very nice, I haven’t bitten anyone, ever!”

The note continued: “I am a good guard dog who will sit in front of your door all day, and bark at anyone who comes to your gate, until you tell me to stop or if I know the person very well.

“I can do some tricks too!

“I hope you’ll accept me. With love and some woof, Siggy.”

Lionel says the note left him “in tears” and he decided to take the homeless pup home.

He fed and bathed the dog, dried her off and let her sleep in a cosy bed he improvised for her under his sofa.

Lionel said: “She had formed the most intense, most pleading eye contact with me from under her matted fringe. I unhooked the note, opened it up and read it right there crouched by the roadside. I broke down in tears.

“People should not bring home pets unless they’re ready for the commitment that it involves, and if ever they need to part with the pet, abandonment should never be even considered an option.

“This little girl (Siggy) found me, and thank God for that. I still shudder to think of others out there just like her, purebred or not, with or without a note.”