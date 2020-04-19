It has been discovered that an email blunder made by Whitehall officials is responsible for the shortage of personal protective equipment (PEP) in the NHS.

Never in its history has the UK been in such close contact with the EU than in the last few years, yes, of course, I’m talking about Brexit. Literally millions of emails were sent and received as Britain and the EU commission locked horns in an attempt to secure Brexit trade deals.

Then came the coronavirus, a global pandemic the like of which our generation at least has never seen. We are living in the most technically advanced era for centuries, global expertise in all fields is being swamped with billions of euros in the frantic bid to find a vaccine.

Whitehall Blunderville

Our brave NHS nurses are faced with the possibility of catching and dying of a COVID-19 infection as many have, and yet a SIMPLE EMAIL BLUNDER BY WHITEHALL STAFF discovered recently reveals they could have had the equipment much earlier.

In the face of the greatest challenge of human civilization in peacetime, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, they failed to communicate to properly equip UK NHS staff, because an ’email’ was sent to an OLD EMAIL ADDRESS!

In the next few days, European doctors and nurses will begin to receive the first personal protection equipment – worth 1.5 billion euros which was acquired through a joint EU plan that has involved 25 countries and eight companies.





However, the UK is surviving on basic are minimums, without a hint of improving their situation in the short term in the face of the great threat of the coronavirus. It is understood that the UK lost up to three opportunities to be part of the EU plan to acquire masks, gowns, and gloves on a large scale.

More Shortages

On Monday, the head of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab, who is now holding the reins while Boris Johnson fully recovers after entering intensive care, acknowledged, for the first time, that there was a problem.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the government has had to return up to 100,000 protective garments to China, discovering that they were defective with some shipments mislabeled.

The UK Medical profession Association said that only 52% of doctors who perform the highest risk procedures with COVID-19 patients have adequate protection. Heads should roll…