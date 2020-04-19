Bogus Nurse Offers Covid-19 Tests in Costa Blanca area of Spain

A woman dressed up as bogus nurse to offer a coronavirus con, with home Covid-19 tests in the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

The faker donned a gown and a stethoscope, as she knocked on doors around Los Nietos in the Mar Menor area.

The woman had full PPE gear on her, as well as carrying an infra-red thermometer.

She told residents that she was fully qualified to take coronavirus tests, but a number of people got suspicious and called the authorities to check on whether she was a genuine health professional.

It´s unclear what the motivation was for the woman, aged in her thirties, to take on her nursing identity.

There were no confirmed reports that she got paid for her service or stole anything from the properties she visited.

The Guardia Civil from Cartagena arrested her, and she faces charges of civil disobedience under the State of Alarm rules, as well as falsely practising medicine.



