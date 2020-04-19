Benidorm on the Costa Blanca remembers the victims of Covid-19 and expresses its gratitude to frontline workers fighting the pandemic

Three minutes’ silence was held in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm this afternoon in memory of all those who have died of coronavirus and in recognition of frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

AT 12 noon, in the Plaza de Sus Majestades los Reyes de España, official flags were at half mast on the balcony of the town hall.

On behalf of the town, the council and the police forces, Mayor Toni Perez expressed his condolences to those who have died and their families, and gratitude to “the citizens of Benidorm who have participated from their windows and balconies during this moment of emotion, breaking into applause after the silence in memory of all victims.”

-- Advertisement --

Perez said the “three minutes of silence were important to remember the victims of this cruel pandemic and solidarity with their families,” adding, “the flags at half-mast show our respect for the victims and their families.”

Perez also spent a short period of time with health personnel and Local Police who attended the tribute to the victims to pass on “the appreciation of Benidorm to those who care for us.”



