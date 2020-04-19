Andalucia wants Spain government to relax lockdown restrictions first on Costa del Sol and the rest of the region

ANDALUCIA president Juan Manuel Moreno wants the Costa del Sol and the rest of the region to be among the first in Spain where the coronavirus crisis lockdown is lifted.

At Sunday’s videoconference with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the presidents of the country’s autonomous communities to discuss the evolution of Covid-19 health emergency, Moreno proposed that Andalucia should be one of the first parts of the country to see an end to the confinement by zones with the lowest rates of the virus and a start to a return to normal activity.

Moreno has also expressed his concerns to the Prime Minister about Employment Minister Yolanda Diaz’s comments that the gradual resumption of tourism activities will not be until the end of the year.

The Andalucia president described the tourism industry as “essential” for Andalucia, attracting 32 million visitors a year.

“For us it would be a calamity if we cannot gradually start up the tourism sector and services”, Moreno said.

If it is not possible due to “scientific reasons”, Moreno insists the national government must have a plan to avoid the “catastrophe” this would be for thousands of workers.

He also warned that if there is a go-ahead for tourism to restart it would be with social distancing measures in place on beaches and in bars and restaurants to prevent contagion.





The Andalucia government believes the coronavirus pandemic peaked in the region on March 30, and that ever since the virus has been flattening.

On that date there were 2,800 hospitalised patients, whereas today there are now less than half that number, and the total in intensive care has dropped from 480 to some 300.

In all 11,400 people across Andalucia have tested positive for Covid-19 and 990 have lost their lives to the virus.

Moreno’s request comes a day after Sanchez extended the state of alarm until May 9, although children will be allowed out for a limited time and accompanied by an adult from April 27.