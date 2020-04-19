12-year-old Italian boy walks several kilometres every day to get a phone signal so he can carry on with his schoolwork during the coronavirus crisis

A 12-year-old travels several kilometres each day to access his online classes during the lockdown in Italy.

Giulio Giovannini, 12, lives in Tuscany, Italy, and doesn’t have the internet at home, so his only option to take classes online is to walk several kilometres each day until he reaches a hill where he can connect.

This place is a hill located several kilometres from home where the little one goes every day with his mother to receive classes. Due to a fault in the telephone line, Giulio Giovannini cannot receive classes from home, which is why he goes out every day to look for a signal to avoid falling behind in the course and to keep up with his classmates.

His mother accompanies him every day and transmits the signal from her mobile to her child’s laptop via tether connection, he is undoubtedly making a great effort to continue with his online classes.