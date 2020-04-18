World War 3 Panic sets in as China Conducts underground Secret Nuclear Bomb Tests

China holds secret nuclear tests sparking fears of an escalation in tensions with the US over coronavirus accusations.

A new term has been born-Beijing Bashing!

First came the deadly pandemic, then the economic meltdown, and now a third international crisis looms. It’s geopolitical, involving escalating tensions between the world’s existing and emerging superpowers: the United States and China.

This week’s feud about the World Health Organization is just one flashpoint in a rivalry intensifying on multiple fronts.

It only seems likely to escalate in this U.S. election year, as President Donald Trump drops hints that bashing Beijing will be a central campaign theme.

Polls suggest there’s deep anger in the United States against the Chinese government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a potentially large audience for Trump’s message.

In spite of being in breach of an international ban, CHINA has stoked simmering international tensions by conducting secret nuclear tests, the US State Department has claimed.





But Beijing has rejected the accusations out of hand as “entirely groundless”. China is also facing mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with critics accusing the country of a lack of transparency, and some suggesting it should be liable for compensation.

The report outlines US concerns about possible breaches of a “zero yield” standard for test blasts in relation to activities at China’s Lop Nur nuclear test site throughout 2019.