UK Government forced to scale back on search for ventilators as report from U.S. doctor suggests these may cause fatalities and there could be be better ways of treating Coronavirus

With hospitals around the world struggling to get a hold of what are presumed life saving ventilators the shortage a has forced the UK Government to scale back on its long-term target of 30,000 of the invasive breathing machines being available during the COVID-19 health crisis.

However, new reports have shown that the death rate for those treated on ventilators is devastating. In one British study of 98 Covid-19 patients who were put on invasive breathing-support equipment, two-thirds died, according to the report by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre.

In New York, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus, 80 per cent of ventilated patients failed to recover. Dr David Farcy, the president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, warns against their use. His patients have been treated successfully with a different method of fastflow oxygen administered through a simple nasal tube or mask. He also places patients on their left or right side which instantly raises oxygen levels in their blood.

Six weeks ago everybody would be running around getting ready to intubate you, put you on a machine’. But not any more as doctors now have a remarkable new thesis, that the virus’s symptoms are similar to highaltitude breathing difficulties or even carbon monoxide poisoning. In both instances, victims struggle for oxygen. But they do not have the ravaged lungs of pneumonia sufferers who are routinely put on ventilators.

Professor Sherif Sultan, the Ireland-based President of the International Society of Vascular Surgery believes that invasive ventilation is not a solution for Covid-19 as it does not resemble pneumonia or a similar respiratory ailment. He suggests that the vital clue that the coronavirus is different from pneumonia is in how it attacks the human body. It affects both lungs at the same time, which pneumonia rarely ever does.

Medical researchers in India report also report that patients can be laughing one minute and at death’s door the next. Rushing them to a ventilator may only make things worse as the machine takes over the breathing process of the patients who are heavily sedated so they cannot fight the sensation of not being able to breathe on their own. It pumps the lungs, but also sends oxygen to the vital organs, including the heart, brain and liver which need it to function.



