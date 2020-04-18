UK Government are being urged to release care home death figures as estimate emerges

According to a leading industry body, 7,500 people may have died of Covid-19 in British care homes.



THERE are a total of 21,723 care homes in the UK, including Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Professor Chris Whitty has recently said Coronavirus is present in around 13.5 per cent of care homes across the UK.

Experts have expressed concern that care home deaths are going “under the radar” as the Department of Health’s daily update on fatalities only accounts for those who have died in hospitals after contracting Covid-19.

As at April 18, there have been over 15,000 deaths reported from hospitals across the UK.

Accurate figures from care homes however, have been delayed for several weeks because current procedures rely on death certificates which must be registered and processed.

Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock promised that data on care homes residents will be reported “very shortly” and confirmed that the Care Quality Commission had started to gather data on fatalities in both hospitals and care homes.





However, Mr Hancock did not specify when, or how frequently, this data would be published.

A government spokesman said it is “working around the clock to give the social care sector the equipment and support they need.”

In a statement, the Department of Health added: “As a government, we have a duty to report verified information. It is important that we have the best possible reliable data to know how many deaths there are, wherever they occur.

On Thursday, the manager of Oak Springs Care Home in Liverpool said 16 residents had died after contracting Covid-19, and another eight still had symptoms.

Meanwhile, a group of more than 30 Labour MPs has suggested Mr Hancock’s claims that people in care homes have been tested from the start of the pandemic is “not substantiated by evidence on the ground.”

Figures from five European countries have suggested that care home residents have accounted for between 42 per cent and 57 per cent of all deaths related to Covid-19.

This would also suggest that the daily figures announced by the UK government are incredibly underestimated.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said the lack of personal protective equipment and testing had allowed Covid-19 to “run wild” in care homes.

“The current figures are airbrushing older people out like they don’t matter,” she said.