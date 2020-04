A TOURIST beach in the Costa Blanca area of Spain has seen a big drugs stash discovered by a passer-by.

San Javier Local Police were called by the man, after he reported spotting a large mysterious bundle at Playa Ensanada del Esparto in the municipality.

-- Advertisement --

Officers sliced open the big package, which they suspected to be full of drugs due to the smell and colour.

The narcotics are believed to be hashish weighing in at around 30 kilos.

The Guardia Civil are investigating where the bundle came from.