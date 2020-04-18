Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers to Batter the Costa Blanca and the Costa-del-sol Spain this Weekend

The Spanish meteorological service, aemet, has forecast thunderstorms and heavy rains for the Costas over the weekend.

From Benidorm right the way down to Gibraltar, it’s going to be grim, dark and very wet indeed. All these unwanted downpours are forecast to start in the morning today and carry until the afternoon.

The Met Office in the UK verified this and said: “We have got more unsettled weather in southwestern Europe, there will be a lot of showers and thunderstorms there with some warmth coming up through the western side of Europe later in the day.

Coastal Temperature

Temperatures between 16°C and 18°C are expected to continue until at least 2.0 pm in the afternoon where they will rise just a few degrees.