Suspected arsonist arrested for torching nine mopeds in popular resort town Soller in Spain’s Mallorca

A SUSPECTED arsonist is under arrest for torching nine mopeds parked in the centre of Soller in the early hours of April 8.

The flames from the burning bikes in Calle Bisbe Mateu Colom also reached a nearby car and the façade of the municipal library suffered smoke damage before firefighters doused the blaze.

Inspections of the scene reportedly revealed traces of an inflammable liquid.

Guardia Civil detained the suspect on Friday after investigations based on a statement from a witness, who said they saw someone running from the street shortly after the fire broke out, and on footage from surveillance cameras.

The young man faces charges for starting the fire, but also for breaking the coronavirus lockdown.