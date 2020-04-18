Substantial rise in new Covid-19 cases in Spain’s Balearics down to delay in verification

A SUBSTANTIAL rise in the number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands is down to a delay in verifications.

The Public Health and Participation Directorate General’s Epidemiology Service reported 47 additional positive cases to the Health Ministry last night after receiving notifications of the infection confirmations from the care services.

The Health Ministry figures show that of today Saturday 1,748 people on the archipelago have tested positive for coronavirus, eighty more than yesterday.

The fatality figure has also risen significantly. Another 14 coronavirus-related deaths between April 12 and 16 have been reported, pushing up the total to 148.

Approximately 17 per cent of the positive cases of Covid-19 detected on the archipelago are health workers.