Spain’s Sunlight on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca could be an advantage to Expats if US experiments prove correct

Sunlight could destroy the coronavirus quickly, US gov tests find, but experts say pandemic could last past the summer.

TO the many of thousands of expats and Spanish Nationals living as far north as Benidorm to those in the ‘deep south’ of Gibraltar, these new findings deliver some hope at least that we will eventually be rid of the awful deadly disease.

Hopefully, the easing of the lockdown in Spain will coincide with the advent of the glorious summer sun we all know and love. Read on to discover what some top US scientific advisors to the American government found…

-- Advertisement --

Preliminary results from US government lab experiments show that the coronavirus does not survive long in high temperatures and high humidity, and is quickly destroyed by sunlight, providing evidence from controlled tests of what scientists believe, but had not yet proved, to be true.

A briefing on the preliminary results, marked for official use only, offers hope that summertime may offer conditions less hospitable for the virus, though experts caution it will by no means eliminate, or even necessarily decrease, new cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The results, however, do add an important piece of knowledge that the White House’s science advisers have been seeking as they scramble to respond to the spreading pandemic.

The study found that the risk of “transmission from surfaces outdoors is lower during daylight” and under higher temperature and humidity conditions. “Sunlight destroys the virus quickly,” reads the briefing.

While that may provide some good news about the outlook for outdoor activities, the Department of Homeland Security briefing on the results cautions that enclosed areas with low humidity, such as airplane cabins, “may require additional care to minimise risk of transmission.”



