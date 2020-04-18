PPE Shortage for UK NHS Workers sees Big Shipment from Turkey this Sunday

A BIG PPE shipment is arriving in the UK from Turkey this Sunday, with housing and communities secretary Robert Jenrick announcing the move to help NHS workers.

There’s been strong criticism of the government for not doing enough to protect NHS staff, many of whom have worked without the appropriate protection to deal with Covid-19 cases.

-- Advertisement --

The daily Downing Street briefing saw Jenrick say: “We’ve got to do more to get the PPE that people need to the frontline.”

He added that a 84 tonne consignment was due to arrive from Turkey tomorrow (April 19) containing equipment including 400,000 protective gowns.

“We are trying to do everything we can to get the equipment we need.”

Jenrick described the news that over 15,000 people had died from the coronavirus in the UK, as “heartbreaking.”

“The number of deaths remains sobering. It reinforces the need to consider this moment to keep going and keep following the measures,” the minister continued.





“In weeks to come there may come opportunities to cautiously ease the measures.”

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis says it is “encouraging” that there is evidence “we are starting to see a reduction in the number of people who are hospitalised with Covid-19.”

However, he added, “Now is not the time to rest on our laurels.

“We don’t want to lose all the benefits that have been gained. This is not something that is going to be dealt with in weeks. We need to remain on the front foot for a good period of time.”

Robert Jenrick also revealed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had some contact with ministers while he is recovering from Covid-19.

“He’s resting and recuperating at Chequers, he’s taking his doctor’s advice. He has had some contact with ministers, but mostly with his private office here at Downing Street,” the minister said.