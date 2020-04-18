No trust in EasyJet plans say expats on Spain’s Costa Del Sol as they hope holiday makers will stay away.

EasyJet announced that when flights resume after the coronavirus pandemic, that they will continue to follow social distancing rules, by keeping the middle seat free on all flights.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the measure is aimed at encouraging passengers to fly after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

However this has not gone down well with the residents in Spain, it has been described as a ‘shambles’ and fears grow that if EasyJet continue with their plan, it will cause coronavirus to spread even more across Spain, claiming more innocent lives.

One resident Jim Chorley from Marbella described it as ‘absolute nonsense’ he said: “What difference does it make leaving the middle seat empty? social distance is a minimum 2m away, absolute nonsense”.

Another, Linda Hall wrote: “Last time I went on EasyJet 2m distance was more like two aisles apart, let alone one seat, think about people’s lives rather than your bank balance!”

“We are trying to clear Spain of this dreaded virus and here’s an airline just talking about not plonking people in the middle seat when they return to flying? it’s crazy how can they get away with that? I hope the tourists stay away if I’m honest especially if they can’t be flown in safely and not causing us more damage, airlines and I mean all airlines are just thinking about themselves and their businesses, that Lundgren fella hasn’t got a clue clearly if he thinks leaving the middle seat out is the answer” fired Adrian Bater from Los Boliches

Johan Lundgren said said more than half of disrupted passengers had chosen vouchers or alternative flights, meaning that bookings for winter are “well ahead” of the previous year, which puts the fear into the residents of Spain, as they would prefer holiday makers to stay away, especially from the UK, as the death rate is set to overtake Spain in the next few weeks.



