Marbella streets go from paved with gold to food box donations outside shops as crisis hits Costa del Sol Spain hard

Food box donations hit the streets of Spain’s normally iconic Marbella where the streets are normally thought of pavements of gold.

You normally think of Marbella of the big yachts, the fancy cars as the rich and famous stroll the streets and dine in the finest restaurants whilst an imagination of a Millionaires paradise, the thought of food box donations would be far from your mind.

Although as the crisis of the Coronavirus hits hard all over Spain, Marbella is also suffering now identified with shops having food donation boxes outside for people who have no money left to go general shopping.

-- Advertisement --

The coronavirus is also turning into the Spanish financial crisis as 6 weeks looms of lockdown and no work for many households and doesn’t look to end very soon.

As the Spanish government seem to make lots of promises that don’t always seem to get delivered serious hardship is striking even in the most thought of glamourus regions such as Marbella.

Some even fear Civil unrest breaking out if the lockdown continues and people starve of not being able to make an income as well as a lack of ready cash to provide.

Alan White from Liverpool and now of Marbella told the Euro Weekly News of his fears:

” Everybody thinks of Marbella as the rich paradise, it maybe still for the odd few but many are now struggling to even be able to visit the shop as incomes have been cut off, no property is selling, no bars ands restaurants are open, nothing at all is really trading and now here comes the food donation boxes already, I don’t like to be a pessimist but if this carries on I can see some real trouble ahead as money runs dry”





” The majority here in Marbella are what I regard as weekend millionaires, they take in their monies on a Friday, act like a millionaire all weekend and skint by Tuesday, but there is no Friday pay out in the week no more, nothings trading and now the champagne Charlie’s are in the donation boxes already and it’s only set to get worse”

“This could take to the streets yet if matters get any worse but lets hope it doesn’t get that far and common sense prevails”

” Who would ever of thought of food donation boxes on the streets of Marbella?” he finished.