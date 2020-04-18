Inside huge £1million cannabis warehouse – raided by police after community ‘concerns’

An astonishing 1,000 cannabis plants were uncovered inside the unit during a Friday night raid.

This is the massive £1million cannabis factory police discovered inside a city warehouse during an emergency raid in England.

Last night we acted and put together and executed an emergency warrant. The result was a large cannabis factory with around 1000 mature plants in @WashwoodWMP YOU SAID, WE DID. Thank you. What a great result pic.twitter.com/AxVGeMEeTy — Bordesley Green WMP (@BordesleyWMP) April 18, 2020

Police uncovered the huge drugs farm in a two-storey unit in Birmingham during a bust at 8pm on Friday night, April 17.

An astonishing 1,000 cannabis plants, said to be nearing maturity, were found by officers carrying out the emergency warrant on the address.





Images from inside the set-up captured rows and rows of large potted plants thriving under artificial lamps.

A network of wires and large silver ducting tubes could be seen above the plants, along with fans to regulate the temperature inside the growhouse.

Police swooped on the factory after members of the community raised concerns the unit was being used to cultivate drugs.

West Midlands Police remain at the scene for examination and to clear the area of the plants.

No arrests have been made as the factory was empty at the time, but police have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers from the Bordesley Green team took to Twitter to share their success along with photos of the raid.

West Midlands Police said: “We executed a warrant at a warehouse premises in Parkfield Road, Alum Rock just after 8pm on Friday (17 April) following community concerns it was being used to cultivate drugs.

“Officers forced entry and found up to 1,000 cannabis plants nearing maturity across several rooms of the two-storey property. An extensive hydroponics set-up was also discovered.

“The scene is being held by police for examination and clearance. No-one was in the property at the time; enquiries continue.