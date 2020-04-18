Authorities in Spain have declared that spreading fake news can carry a jail term of five years during the Coronavirus crisis

IN Spain spreading fake news can carry a jail term of five years during the Coronavirus crisis

According to Spain’s Fiscalía General del Estado posting fake news and hoaxes on social networks can carry a punishment of up to five years in prison.

A report by the Secretaría Técnica de la Fiscalía indicates that the current Coronavirus health crisis has become a ‘breeding ground’ for such attacks and false news, which include hate crimes, revelation of secrets, public disorders, insults and slander, attacks against moral integrity and public health or against consumers.