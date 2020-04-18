Holiday Island of Mallorca in Spain sees Bogus Army Sergeant Arrested for Imposing Lockdown

THE Guardia Civil have arrested a man who took the role of a bogus army sergeant imposing lockdown rules on the holiday island of Mallorca in Spain.

The fake officer strode round the town of Inca in full uniform, and periodically stopped residents to check that they were following the State of Alarm rules.

The man even told one unsuspecting person to return to their home.

No further details were made available by the Guardia Civil over the fraudster´s detention, but he is to be charged with civil disobedience.