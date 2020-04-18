WATCH: Good news on coronavirus recoveries on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THERE is good news today on coronavirus recoveries in Almeria, as another eight people win the battle against Covid-19.

To date 126 people have completely got over the virus.

Also encouraging is the news that the condition of a number of patients who were seriously ill and were being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals in El Ejido, Almeria City and Huercal-Overa have now improved sufficiently to be moved out of the units. What’s more, there have been no new admissions to intensive care in the last 24 hours.

Hoy, tras tres semanas ingresada, se ha producido la 3a. alta por Covid-19 de la UCI a planta en el HUT ¡Enhorabuena luchadora! ¡Nos encanta cerrar el viernes con noticias como esta 🥰! Zveřejnil(a) Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas dne Pátek 17. dubna 2020



However the latest Junta de Andalucia figures show two more people have lost their lives to Covid-19 since Friday. The total number of fatalities in the province now stands at 41, representing 9.23 per cent of the diagnosed cases.

A total of 444 people have now tested positive for the virus in Almeria, eight more than yesterday.