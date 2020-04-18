Global coronavirus cases surge past 2.25 million with 154,000 deaths

Global coronavirus cases have surged past 2.25million with 154,000 deaths as Governments worldwide are struggling with when and how to lift virus measures.

Spain reached 20,000 deaths and total infections increased to more than 190,000. The country’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Britain’s coronavirus daily death toll today rose by 5 per cent to 888 on the fourth worst day of the pandemic so far – dashing hopes that the country’s fatality curve may be flattening after days of uncertainty.