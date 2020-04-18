France’s Lockdown Easing Will Not Keep Old People Isolated

France’s lockdown exit plans over eventually easing the strict confinement rules will not keep old people isolated.

THAT pledge was made from an official in the French President’s office, responding to speculation that elderly members of the population might have to stay at home longer because they are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

France’s lockdown will stay in place until May 11, at the very least.

The general view is that after that date, schools and some shops might reopen, but like with other countries, a big question mark remains over tourist-related businesses like hotels.

It’s still unclear what kind of relaxation of the ‘stay at home’ rules will take place in France.

In regard to old people, a statement in the country’s Senate by Professor Jean-François Delfraissy – who heads the scientific council advising the government on the epidemic – caused some criticism after he suggested that for people aged 65 or 70 and over, the confinement rules might remain in place.

“The President has followed the growing debate about the situation for elderly citizens after May 11,” a Macron spokesperson said to the Reuters news agency.





“He does not want there to be any discrimination among citizens after May 11 in the context of a gradual easing of confinement measures, and will appeal to people’s individual responsibility.”