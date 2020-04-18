Day of Mourning in Costa Blanca area of Spain for Coronavirus Victims

A DAY of mourning will take place tomorrow (April 19) in the Costa Blanca area of Spain for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic across the region.

The Valencian Community has said that all official flags will fly at half-mast at regional government buildings, and there will be a three-minute silent tribute at noon.

Residents are being asked to go out onto their balconies at that time to join in the commemoration.

The Valencian government has also said that an official period of mourning and remembrance will be held in the future after the end of the pandemic.