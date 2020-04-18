Councils in England given an extra £1.6bn to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Councils across England are to be given an extra £1.6bn in funding to deal with the coronavirus emergency after complaints from local authorities that services could suffer.
Housing secretary secretary Robert Jenrick said the extra money will boost the backing councils have received to cope with the pandemic to £3.2bn.
Meanwhile, Mr Jenrick said he had “made it clear” to councils that all parks must remain open after some closed their gates in recent weeks.
But he warned people must abide by social-distancing rules, and not congregate in the green spaces.
He said lockdown measures were harder for those without gardens or open spaces and that “people need parks”, saying they needed to be accessible for “the health of the nation”.
Mr Jenrick also told councils to keep cemeteries open to allow families to grieve for their loved ones.
He pointed to the death of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, who died after contracting COVID-19.
He said the tragedy was compounded after the family could not attend his funeral.