Costa del Sol’s ‘King of the Fish’ ready to entice holidaymakers back to Spain with some whoppers

Mark Sutherland known on the Costa del Sol as the ‘King of the Fish’ is preparing to entice holidaymakers back to Spain despite the negativity.

Mark Sutherland, a broad Scotsman who’s commonly known as the ‘King Of The Fish’ along Fuengirola’s sea front at his and his wife’s bar called the Luna bar, isn’t taking the negative news lightly as regards holidaymakers this year and the current shut down.

Mark who retaliated earlier this week to Benidorm’s plans of cheap beer, told the Euro Weekly News his current thoughts and plans:

“Okay the season rather like my football team has got off to a poor start,” he joked.

“Although there’s no point dwelling on things, we all need to be positive and prepare for the future rather than looking back and now, it’s time to look forward.

“Holidaymakers will be returning, that’s for sure, my inbox is full of previous customers asking if I will be continuing with my Fish Friday’s this year and it’s clear as a bell that they plan to return in 2020, so it’s a positive despite all the doom and gloom.”

We asked Mark what he’s been doing during his state of lockdown and he replied:

“My most amazing feat was rescuing dolphins with my pals Steve and Gary when they washed up on the beach front, to save six dolphins and get them all back into the sea was exhilarating, especially as we broke the lockdown regulations and at one time were chased by the cops until they realised what we were up to.





“It was a very proud moment for me during the lockdown, I’m a lover of fishing and fish and all sea creatures, so it was a great buzz.

“Apart from that action packed event I have been sitting down and planning the future, ignoring the negative news and looking ahead, new menus, new suppliers offers pending and everything ready to entice back holidaymakers, as well as reuniting with my locals.

“One of my plans will be to make my fish dishes even bigger! At the same price, also I think I better make our quiz easier too as the bonus pot is full of cash.

“Everyone needs to start thinking the same, forward and upwards and onwards and I can’t wait to see my customers again,” the King of the Fish finished with.