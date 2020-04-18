Coronavirus UK: Arrests made and mourner injured at illegal Bikers Funeral gathering in Kent

One person was hurt and two were arrested by police in Kent as 150 mourners broke lockdown rules to attend a funeral in a church at Sheppey Way, Sittingbourne.

Kent Police had been warned about the gathering but decided to allow it to go ahead because they were given “very little notice”.

A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was hit by a motorcycle after 150 people flouted coronavirus lockdown guidance to attend a funeral.

Kent Police said they allowed the gathering in Sittingbourne to go ahead because they were given “very little notice” and wanted to allow mourners the opportunity to grieve.

However, there were reports of “disruptive and anti-social riding” by a large number of motorcyclists at the funeral and two men aged 24 and 32 were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.