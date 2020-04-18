Coronavirus Test Kits Boost for Costa Blanca Hospitals in Spain

OVER 2,000 coronavirus test kits have been donated in a major boost for two Costa Blanca hospitals in Spain.

The Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela and Torrevieja Hospital have been given over 2,000 rapid Covid-19 tests thanks to local Vega Baja area businessman, Enrique Riquelme de la Torre.

Enrique plans to double the donation over the next few days, as well as supplying test kits to the Local Police and Civil Protection teams in both areas.

The units work through taking a blood sample, and in a matter of minutes, there is an answer as to whether or not somebody is suffering from the coronavirus.

Both hospitals thanked Enrique for the vital gifts, and they will double check that the units work properly ahead of using them fully.

Orihuela mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, also praised a 200 test donation from the businessman, which will used for essential service workers.

“We appreciate this gesture and the commitment that he has always had with the city of Orihuela, and that he has shown in the past like in last autumn’s DANA when Riquelme made a donation of €20,000 to the Red Cross.”





The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, also received a similar delivery of 200 tests.