Controversial billionaire, Elon Musk, has built Tesla respirators to be shipped from the United States to Spain , France and Italy to help in treatment of COVID-19

ELON MUSK, the controversial billionaire, last night announced a list of hospitals that will receive respirators created by Tesla, the manufacturer known for its electric sports cars that he founded himself. There are 50 medical centres among which two of them powerfully attract attention: the University Hospital of Burgos and the field hospital of Ifema both in Spain.

The list was included in a tweet and accompanied by a table where it showed the two Spanish centres on this list will receive 40 of these respirators in total.

The announcement comes as a shock and sees the businessman rise from villain to hero after the situation in March, when he issued a letter to his Tesla employees assuring that there were more possibilities of dying in a car than of Coronavirus, something that although statistically true, does not take into account the casuistry of this pandemic.

It should be said that when he published that, the scenario in the US was not even remotely the same as it is now.

The Madrid feria ground has been transformed, in record time, into the largest hospital in Spain, and now has 5,000 beds.

In the case of the centre of Burgos, according to the Junta de Castilla y León, this week they are already working on a de-escalation plan after the enormous pressure to which their facilities have been subjected, as in many other cities. from Covid-19. At the moment, two plants have been emptied and it is expected that two more will begin to resume their original functions in the next few days, once the UME or other services carry out the necessary disinfection.

However, there are still eight floors dedicated exclusively to those affected by this disease. “The cast is based on direct requests from its ICU rooms, with exact specifications of each unit provided before shipment,” Musk explained in another tweet.





After, as we said at the beginning, of several refusals by the billionaire to accept the risk posed by the pandemic, on March 22, US President Donald Trump gave the order both to Tesla, like General Motors and Ford to build respirators and fans. These will then be shipped to Spain, France and Italy.