Cash stolen from pensioner’s home while she was outside clapping for the NHS

A CALLOUS thief broke into a pensioner’s home and stole £150 while she was distracted outside during the weekly ‘Clap for Carers.’

Janet Crimmins, 73, was standing outside her front door clapping with neighbours for NHS staff and key workers fighting in the coronavirus crisis when a sneak thief entered through her back garden and raided her purse.

Janet said she felt “physically sick” knowing that the burglar took advantage of her while she was taking part in the weekly round of applause.

Self-isolating Janet said she never kept money in the house, but needed cash to give to people collecting food and supplies for her.

She said: “On Thursday evening a group of neighbours went to our front doors to clap for the key workers and I came in after around 20 minutes and locked my doors.

“My purse was still where I left it. In the morning I picked it up and noticed all the cash had gone. I put it down in a daze and picked it back up again.