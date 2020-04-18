Captain Tom Moore NHS Charity Single hits Number One in UK Pop Charts

Captain Tom Moore’s NHS charity single with Michael Ball has hit number one in the UK Pop iTunes Charts.

Tom´s rendition of the classic You’ll Never Walk Alone, which also features the Voice of Care Choir, was only released 24 hours earlier

-- Advertisement --

All proceeds will go to Captain Moore´s walk fund, which has captivated Britain, as he has so far raised almost £23 million for the NHS.

His single beat forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn and opera star Katherine Jenkins’ re-recording of We’ll Meet Again to the top spot.

The Second World War veteran initially aimed to raise £1,000 and walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday at the end of the month.

But more than a million donors have contributed to his JustGiving page, which raises money for NHS Charities Together.

A Spitfire flypast is already being planned to celebrate Captain Moore’s birthday on April 30, with a team of aircraft restorers looking to fly the iconic plane over his house.





Tom´s challenge has also led to personal thanks from the Duke of Cambridge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at ways to recognise his “heroic efforts”.

Speaking yesterday(April 17), Captain Moore said: “It really is an absolutely enormous sum of money, isn’t it. That sum is very difficult to imagine but it’s coming in so well.”